CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Superintendent Ron Matchock provided a state of the school district in the wake of COVID-19.
At the board’s recent business meeting, Matchock reported local school districts have received guidance from the state departments of health and education to help them determine action to be taken for student education. The decision is based on designations the elementary and the jr./sr. high schools fall into and Clearfield County’s COVID-19 designation, which he said is currently severe.
Matchock said, using the counsel, the jr./sr. high school is considered small and the elementary, medium. The determination helps districts decide whether they can remain open safely for in-person instruction during times when the rate of positive virus cases rise.
Matchock said because of the large number of students, — 200 — that are currently enrolled in the district’s cyber school, having students observe social distancing is easier.
“We have six feet of space between students. We are relatively spread out because of the numbers in cyber school,” he explained.
Deep cleaning and sanitizing have become part of the custodial crew’s routine, Matchock explained.
Both he and President MaryAnn Rafferty signed an attestation form required by the state to allow the district to offer face-to-face instruction after Nov. 30, stating cleaning and safety procedures are being followed to protect students and staff. Because Clearfield County had more than two consecutive weeks of substantial COVID-19 transmission rates, school districts that wanted to continue to offer in-person instruction were required to sign the form.
Matchock said determinations about the type of instruction offered are made using 14-day increments and after the time period passes, the time period resets.
“The district’s goal is to be open as long as we can do that safely,” Matchock said With spikes in the virus, the district reported a trend in student absentee rates. “The absentee rates, when schools are open, are as high as they have ever been,” he told directors.
The district has made accommodations to aid students who have inconsistent internet.
“We continue to struggle a bit with internet access. We have placed Hot Spots in locations throughout the community that we hope will help,” Matchock reported.
Winter sports practices and games will not get underway until students return to class on Monday, Dec. 7 from remote learning currently in place. He said athletes must maintain social distancing and wear masks.
“Winter sports will be on hold unless students are in school. If schools are closed, we won’t run sports.”