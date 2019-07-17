PHILIPSBURG — The state Department of Environmental Protection’s Northcentral Regional Director Marcus Kohl hosted a public open house Monday at DEP’s Moshannon State office.
DEP’s Environmental Community Relations Specialist Megan Lehman said invitations were issued to various Clearfield and Centre counties’ municipal leaders asking they attend the session where multiple agencies shared information about working in streams impacted by flooding and erosion. Also discussed was how Gov. Tom Wolf’s initiative Restore Pennsylvania can help communities better prepare for, and deal with, the aftermath of flooding.
Lehman called the open house “successful” and noted approximately 30 people were in attendance.
“They had great questions,” she said.
Lehman said this is the third in a series of four open houses, hosted by DEP, that have been held throughout the Northwest region. The previous two were held in Williamsport, Lycoming County and Benton, Columbia County.
“We tried to get around to the different areas in the 14-county region where flooding has made an impact, although there are few areas in the state that have not been impacted by flooding. There are some that have been more severely impacted,” Lehman said.
Restore Pennsylvania is an aggressive plan to address the commonwealth’s vital infrastructure needs, including flood control. Wolf proposes a severance tax that would invest $4.5 billion over the next four years in significant high-impact projects throughout the commonwealth to help rebuild the state’s infrastructure and increase resources for blighted properties, internet access, storm preparedness, water quality, and disaster recovery to help make Pennsylvania a leader in the 21st century.
According to information provided by DEP, a flood can take place at any time, and the effects of climate change will continue to make storms more frequent and more intense, making flood preparation and prevention efforts even more critical.
Lehman said if the measure is approved Restore Pennsylvania could provide funding for additional and more extensive projects.
“Restore Pennsylvania has the potential to fund larger projects using a watershed approach. There would be more funding for planning and proactive measures that would provide long-term success. DEP has existing programs for stream projects but it is only able to do a small number each year,” she explained.
Those attending the meeting were able to speak one-on-one with staff from DEP, the state Department of Transportation, the state Fish and Boat Commission, and Centre County Conservation District about their stream work and flooding questions and viewed educational displays.
Copies of the booklet “Guidelines for Maintaining Streams in Your Community” were provided to assist landowners and municipal officials seeking to work in streams.
Lehman said those who were unable to attend Monday’s meeting and want to ask questions about how to address flooding concerns should call DEP’s Northwest Office at 332-6945 or the Clearfield County Conservation District.