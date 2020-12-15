CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved sending three blighted vacant properties eyed for demolition by the borough’s vacant property review board to the borough’s solicitor for a recommendation.
Council on Monday reviewed a letter from Laura Chuba, owner of a Windy Hill property, alerting council she is working with an architect on a rehabilitation plan for the structure and would like an extension for the Dec. 16 deadline she was given to provide a plan or the structure would be torn down.
Chuba asked for an additional 30 days for an architect to conduct work outlined in nine sections of the remediation plan.
Board member Chairman Hildred Rowles said if council wanted board members to review the letter, he could schedule a special meeting. He also noted the remediation plan did not give any detail about how the work to the property would be done.
Rowles said Chuba did not sign the plan but in her letter she indicated she would do so when council grants the extension.
Councilman Keith Simcox, who also sits on the vacant property review board, made a motion to send three properties including Chuba’s to the solicitor for review and advice and begin the process of fining the three owners. He said the fine would be $50 per day for days 1-30, $100 per day for days 31-60 and $200 per day for days 61-90.
“They had until the 16th to submit a remediation plan to remove the $50 fine. I would like solicitor to review this and tell us how to move forward,” Simcox said.
The other two properties that will be sent to the solicitor are located on Second and Bloomington avenues.