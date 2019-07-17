HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board was updated on a new student discipline program.
At Monday’s meeting, directors heard about the Demerit System designed to help promote positive student behavior. The system will remind students proper behavior is expected from them at all times during the school day. A student’s refusal to follow school rules and behave appropriately could result in the loss of attending and participating in extra-curricular student sponsored activities as well as driving privileges.
Information presented at Monday’s board meeting states district administration believes extracurricular student activities and driving to school are privileges and not a student right at school.
Once a student has a minimum of six demerits, he or she would have their privilege to attend or participate in a student-based extracurricular event and/or driving privileges suspended during the remainder of the semester. If a student reaches 12 demerits, they would lose the privilege to participate in extra curricular activities or drive for the remainder of the school year. If a student accumulates 15 demerits, they would not be permitted to attend school field trips.
Students can have a demerit removed by successfully completing 15 consecutive days of school without an office discipline referral. Student demerits will begin at zero at the beginning of each semester. An accumulative total of demerits will be kept
Student will receive consequences depending on their offense. For receiving afternoon detention, students would receive one demerit, for one Saturday school suspension for behavior, a student would receive one and a half demerits, for an in-school suspension, a student would receive two demerits and for an out-of-school suspension, three demerits.
Student sponsored extracurricular events include the homecoming dance, assemblies, prom, freshman dance and club field trips.
Assistant Principal Justin Fye said, “The Demerit System was put into place to do two things, first address some repeated negative behaviors that we have seen from time-to-time, but more importantly, to provide for restorative justice. With most incidents, discipline is the final stage and students have no way to make up for a poor choice. Our building principals hope that students can see a way forward from a mistake through this system.”