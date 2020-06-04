The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 29 – June 4.
- Kevin Owens to Brittany Flango, $237,000, Decatur Township.
- John D. Ruggiero and Gail L. Ruggiero to Mark Ward, $180,094, Cooper Township.
- Glenn A. Flores and Valorie Grauer to Miranda J. Flores Ross, $1, DuBois City.
- Leslie R. Ball Jr. and Lisa M. Ball to Kaylee L. Ball and Jacob T. Bartek, $1, Bigler Township.
- Arthur O. Korb Sr, executor and individual, and Dora R. Korb estate to Arthur O. Korb Sr., $1, Bradford Township.
- Julia A. Caroff, personal rep, and Julia Anne Harnett Caroff estate to Gilbert E. Caroff, $1, Chest Township and Bell Township.
- Stephen N. Travers III, administrator, and Richard C Travers estate to Stephen N. Travers III and Jenalyn S. Travers, $1, DuBois City.
- Donald Fezell and Mary Lee Fezell to Donald Jewell and Tammy Jewell, $249,000, Sandy Township.
- Thomas A. Espenshade and Renee P. Espenshade to John Walnock and Hannah Walnock, $66,000, Clearfield Borough
- Brandi L. Hainsey Lauder, Raymond Jerome Lauder, Trudy L. McIlvaine and Frank Sam McIlvaine to Jason S. Dysard, $40,000, Goshen Township.
- Auneak Wilt, administratrix, CTA, and Susan M. Parks estate to Michael D. Baney and Bernice Baney, $85,000, Morris Township.
Sharon L. Warholic, George B. Warholic, Christina L. Warholic, Tina L. Tyler, Charles W. Tyler and Valerie A. Hughes to Gregory P. Reifer and Tamara B. Dunkley, $68,000, Bigler Township.
- Clearfield Co. Tax Claim Bureau, Bradley Lynn Elensky by tax claim and Wendy S. Elensky by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $1,074.38, Pike Township.
- Stephen A. Marshall and Kimberly S. Marshall to Stephen A. Marshall and Kimberly S. Marshall, $1, Brady Township.
- Mary M. Forcey to Gregory T. Forcey, Lisa A. Forcey, Matthew J. Forcey, and Michelle R. Forcey, $1, Bradford Township.
- Daniel J. Vansice, Ronald S. Vansice and Joanne Vansice, to Daniel J. Vansice, $45,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel J. Vansice, Ronald S. Vansice,and Joanne Vansice to Daniel J. Vansice, Ronald S. Vansice, and Joanne Vansice, $1, Sandy Township.
- Nicole E. Gralla and Michael Paul Gralla to Jeffrey L. London, $123,500, Union Township.
John C. Masisak, individual and executor, and Eleanor Masisak estate to Veronica Masisak, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- James E. Bennett to James E. Bennett and William J. Bennett, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- David G. Wildauer to Julia A. Wildauer, $1, DuBois City.
- Patricia A. Moyer to Matthew D. Norris and Kimberly A. Norris, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John H. Frantz II to Lester Zimmerman, $13,000, Morris Township.
- Carl D. Merrow, Lorraine T. Merrow, and Kimberly D. Merrow to Kimberly D. Merrow and Nichole E. Miller, $30,000, Morris Township.
- Terry L. Throne, executor, and Rodney E. Throne estate to Terry L. Throne, Debra S. Wiser, and Sheree M. McCleary, $1, Girard Township.
- Mari Lynn Scott, individually and executrix, and Thomas K. Scott Jr. estate to Andrew J. Keller and Keri E. Keller, $5,250, DuBois City.
- Brenda L. Kunkel, trustee, Brenda L. Kunkel declaration of trust, Carol Reams Stout and Robert B. Stout to Becky Kelly, Shane Kelly and Kyle Kelly, $1, Decatur Township.
- Scott R. Sutterlin to David L. Bowser, $2,500, DuBois City.
- Dennis J. Biancuzzo to Raymond C. Rosman and Shelley L. Rosman, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Brian E. Cass and Anna L. Cass to Thomas Michael Evcic, $13,540, Sandy Township.
- Edward L. Manguson to Kevin Haney and Lorie Haney, $30,000, Decatur Township.
- Lucy P. Long to Jeffrey A. Emerick, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Donald Beveridge and Sharon Beveridge to Donald Beveridge and Sharon Beveridge, $1, Cooper Township.
- Donald Beveridge and Sharon Beveridge to Donald Beveridge and Sharon Beveridge, $1, Cooper Township.
- Donald Beveridge and Sharon Beveridge to James M. Beveridge, $40,000, Cooper Township.
- Raymond L. Moore family revocable trust and Diane L. Moore, trustee, to RL Acres LLC, $265,000, Sandy Township.
- Ruth E. Thomas to Joshua Corney and Bethany Corney, $56,500, Sandy Township.
- Silvio J. Benasutti to FMV Holdings LLC, $140,000, Sandy Township.
- Carl D. McCoy Jr to Carl D. McCoy Jr and Helen L. McCoy, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Nan Eleze Boileua, by agent, and Nanette Erika Boileua, agent, to Nanette Erika Boileau, trustee, and AB Heirs Trust Shaw, $1, Beccaria Township and Goshen Township.
- Linda Heeter and Arthur Johnson to Susanne Chaplain, Anthony Chaplain, and George V. Chaplain, $1, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Charles F. Sheeley and Kim Sheeley, $1,000, Sandy Township.
Teresa Kathleen Mihalow and Victor F. Mihalow to Thomas L. Basinger and Judith K. Basinger, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Michael A. Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella to David G. Bressler and Allyssa Yacabucci, $6,500, Cooper Township.
- Michael A. Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella to John Penrod and Jamie Penrod, $2,000, Cooper Township.
- Suzanne L. Fetter, co-trustee, Catherine R. Bisbee, co-trustee and agent, Thomas D. Larson Unified Credit Trust, and Merilee A. Peery, by agent and co-trustee, to Uncle Tom’s Cabin LLC, $215,000, Cooper Township.
- Mary Ann Pricer, Jan R. Pricer, Sally M. Hess, Nancy McCracken Bennett, Richard McCracken, Rose M. Kohut, Andrew J. Kohut, Thomas F. McCracken, Grace G. McCracken, Christine I. Troupe, William R. Troupe, Michael A. Conser, Brenda A. Conser, Larry G. Conser, Patricia A. Conser, Susan R. Ferguson, and Kathy L. Remier to Marry Ann Pricer, Jan R. Pricer, Sally M. Hess, Nancy McCracken Bennett, Richard McCracken Bennett, Rose M. Kohut, Andrew J. Kohut, Thomas F. McCracken, Grace G. McCracken, Christine I. Troupe, William R. Troupe, Michael A. Conser, Brenda A. Conser, Larry G. Conser, Patricia A. Conser, Susan R. Ferguson, and Kathy L. Reimer,$1, Greenwood Township.
- Anthony L. Hugill to Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette J. Hugill, $1, Greenwood Township.
Amelia Wagner to Benjamin N. Galandio, $190,000, Bradford Township.
- Deborah G. Freeland to KK LLC, $65,000, Lawrence Township.
- Maurice E. Lezzer to Lezzer Family LP, $1, Pike Township.
- CNB Bank to C. Hummel Real Estate LLC, $10,000, Lawrence Township.
- CNB Bank to C. Hummel Real Estate LLC, $8,000, Lawrence Township.
- CNB Bank to C. Hummel Real Estate LLC, $8,000, Lawrence Township.
- Bruce A. Fair, Marie M. Fair, and Sanofair Enterprises to Edward C. Mastrine, $200,000, Lawrence Township.
- William B. Phillips Jr and Kassandra Phillips to Cody Renner to Bonnie J. Renner, $13,000, DuBois City.
- Kevin Ernest Hoover and Esther S. Hoover to Demetria Suero, $100, Sandy Township.
- Diane M. Herr, administratrix CTA and individual, Elizabeth P. Swanson estate to Dolores B. Saupp estate, Kathy Sestito, Karen Matrazzo, Donald Dombrosky, James Swanson, and Frances Dlugosz to Diane M. Herr, $5,000, Wo
- odward Township.
- Lyda L. Class to 21st Mortgage Corporation, assignee, and Popular Housing Services, Morris Township.
- Michael C. Hale and Michele M. Hale to Raymond C. Rosman and Shelly L. Rosman, $39,000, Clearfield Borough.
- James S. Jones to James S. Jones, $1, Sandy Township.
- Mark E. Ditty and Teresa A. Shugerts to Jeffrey L. Martell and Karen J. Martell, $9,000, Girard Township.
- Diana Saiers, individual and agent, and William R. Saiers, by agent, to Karthaus Cardlock Services LLC, $17,500, Karthaus Township.
- Ohio Evangelical United Bretheren Cemetery Association to Lawrence C. Crittenden, trustee, Nancy L. Crittenden, trustee, and Crittenden Living Trust, $2,000, Boggs Township.
- David Bilski to David Bilski and Frank Bilski, $1, Sandy Township.
- John R. Hoyt to Heidi Marie Holt and Betsy Catherine Boyle, $1, Penn Township.
- John R. Hoyt to Heidi Marie Holt and Betsy Catherine Boyle, $1, Penn Township.