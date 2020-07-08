PHILIPSBURG — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and officials from additional state organizations visited a Philipsburg business Wednesday to highlight heightened interest in outdoor recreation in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.
The group met at Organic Climbing — a company that manufactures outdoor gear including bouldering crash pads, backpacks, clothing and tote bags for rock climbers.
“There has been a surge in outdoor recreation. It has always been big in Pennsylvania — fifth in the nation, but with COVID-19 people are rediscovering it and really embracing it,” Dunn said, adding, “People have been turning to the outdoors in record numbers for their mental and physical health.”
“Outdoor recreation is an enormous industry in Pennsylvania, in many ways because the wealth of public lands and waters and love for the outdoors has created a great environment for outdoor recreation businesses,” Dunn added. In the commonwealth, outdoor recreation creates $29.1 billion annually in consumer spending and sustains a quarter of a million direct jobs in Pennsylvania.
Organic Climbing Chief Executive Officer Josh Helke said his business has been supporting the recreation industry for 10 years.
“Since locating in Pennsylvania in 2010, we have been able to grow our business from eight to 21 employees and draw on a well-trained workforce from the textile trades,” he said. “We appreciate the ability to be so close to an abundance of great natural places and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.”
Helke said because of the additional interest in outdoor pursuits, a spin-off company, Nittany Mountain Works, that makes biking accessories, was formed.
Both Organic Climbing and Nittany Mountain Works were recent recipients of the Outdoor Recreation Company. They received $5,000 from Dominion Energy and the Pennsylvania Environmental Council for enterprise-wide business practices that promote sustainable manufacturing, renewable energy and reducing environmental impact.
They were chosen because both businesses demonstrate environmentally-friendly business practices, including running its factory using 100 percent solar power. Both are also leaders in the state and nationally for sustainable manufacturing that is helping bring jobs to a rural community in decline and exemplifies that renewable energy is feasible, affordable, and efficient.
Helke said, “I always thought we’d be more of a local brand but now many of our sales are international. It’s really cool to think those things that are sold come out of Philipsburg,” he said.
Dunn reported, during the time of the pandemic, there has also been a renewed interest in visiting state parks. She said during the month of May, attendance was up 40 percent from May 2019 records.
She noted the scenic beauty in and around Philipsburg and said she believes the pandemic has opened residents’ eyes to what is available locally. Reports from local trail systems around the state indicate their usage has gone up 40 to 200 percent this year. The Pennsylvania Environmental Council has published research stating use of 67 of the state’s trail systems were up significantly in April and May.
“Trail managers across the state, that we work with, are very excited to see increased numbers, especially the diverse nature of first-time users,” PEC Program Director Frank Maguire said. “We really look forward to converting all those new smiling faces into stewards of the public lands.”
Bicycle popularity has also grown.
“Demand for outdoor sports equipment, especially bikes and kayaks has been surging,” said Chuck Kurtz, a partner in Freeze Thaw Cycles and Tussey Mountain Outfitters. He said bicycle and boat sales are both up dramatically over previous years.