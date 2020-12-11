Many locals are aware of the pleasurable pursuits to be found on the David S. Ammerman recreational trail.
The trail is in continual use by residents and visitors who enjoy walking, running or biking the nearly 11-mile scenic path between Clearfield and Grampian. The path provides those traversing it with scenic views of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Kratzer Run, Anderson Creek, farmland, forests and reminders of coal, quarried stone and clay transported by local railroad systems and reminders of Native American life and glimpses of wildlife and the changing of the seasons in central Pennsylvania.
Because the recreational path is enjoyed so much, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Director Josiah Jones believes others may enjoy visiting it too. That’s why he nominated the trail in November to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for consideration as its 2021 Trail of the Year.
“I nominated it because the David S. Ammerman Trail is long overdue for such an award. The Ammerman Trail is an integral part of the local community. Residents and visitors alike utilize this trail throughout the entire year in many ways. Trails such as this one enhance the value of the community and provide an economic stimulus on a yearly basis, encourage realty sales and boost local businesses,” he explained.
DCNR annually recognizes a recreational trail. The 2020 Trail of the Year is the 32-mile Ghost Town Trail that stretches from Blacklick to Ebensburg and its extensions from Vintondale to White Mill and from the end of the Rexis Branch near the state Route 422 underpass to North Street in Cardiff.
According to information on DCNR’s website, eligible trails must be at least 1-mile long and open to the public. A panel of judges from Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee will review material about the trail that is required as part of the application and make a determination.The winner will be announced in January.
Jones said he believes Clearfield County has never had a trail nominated for the award.
“This is long overdue. We have plenty of great trails within the county and we need to do a better job of promoting them. They deserve more recognition,” Jones said.
If the Ammerman trail is chosen, it could provide a boon for Clearfield County, Jones said.
“The pride within the community will grow as a direct result from the trail system being recognized. We often focus on the economic stimulus a trail system can add to the community, but it really is just the beginning of the positive effects that can come from a well-run trail system. For example, where communities and areas connected to the trail system have previously experienced a decline; now there are new businesses and opportunities. Having trails and outdoor recreation available within a community helps provide numerous new jobs; which in turn provides increased avenues for younger generations to stay in an area and prosper,” Jones added.
He said Clearfield County’s vast system of recreational opportunities have been well-utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Clearfield County is very fortunate to have all of its recreational possibilities during the pandemic. I truly believe that the available recreational attractions including parks, fishing, wildlife and trails have helped economically throughout this disastrous pandemic.”
The name of the trail was changed from the Clearfield-Grampian Trail in 2011 to memorialize the work of the late David S. Ammerman who was instrumental in converting abandoned railroad corridors into public recreational spaces.