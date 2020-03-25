Margaret Daub, a member of the West Side United Methodist Church, recently received the second annual Jean Norris HUB Volunteer of the Year award. Daub has been volunteering with HUBs since the Clearfield HUB, located at the West Side United Methodist Church, began in 2007.
Daub was instrumental in 2019 when there were local instances of flooding. She helped residents with their electricity, appliances and clothing and kept the community informed about needs.
She organizes other drives - collecting that is needed for various Mission Central kits and the Clearfield community - often inspiring others to join her, including the youth.
Daub isn’t just involved with Mission Central, she is active in the church. Her numerous positions include prayer warrior, Sunday school teacher, lay speaker, mission/service chairwoman, United Methodist Women president, Kitchen of Care worker and the XYZ Group.
Two of her many nominees said it best, “Margaret is invitational, enthusiastic and lighthearted. Margaret doesn’t think of this as a responsibility. It’s who she is. She never stops and is always motivating others to do the same and invites others to get involved.”