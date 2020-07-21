MAHAFFEY — A date for a summary trial for the cleanup of a Mahaffey property has been set.
The trial has been scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20, in District Magisterial Court No. 46-3-04, Houtzdale.
At Monday’s Mahaffey Borough Council meeting, Councilman Francis Ruffley reported on the effort to have the remnants of the structure that burned in January 2019 cleaned up. The home located at 346 East Main St. is owned by JSJ LLC of South Carolina.
One of the company’s tenants, Ronald Kevin Zak, plead guilty to setting the fire and endangering other persons — a felony of the second degree— and was sentenced in February 2019 to serve 15 months to four years in state prison.
Since that time, council has been working to have the blighted structure demolished and the property cleaned up. Council had borough Solicitor John Sobel file a complaint against JSJ LLC with District Magisterial Judge James Glass.
Ruffley told council although he attempted to work out an agreement with the company to have the property cleaned up, it has made no attempt to do so and has not returned the contracts and waivers council requested.
In other business from Monday’s meeting, council accepted a resignation from code enforcement Officer Will Parkhurst and voted to advertise for his replacement.