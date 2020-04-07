CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County residents who are staying at home on Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 are able to participate in a process with the purpose to help others without ever leaving their home.
Ella Mae Skebo, a member of St. Timothy Church’s Altar and Rosary Society said a daily prayer chain has been established.
“We are encouraging everyone to pray at 2 p.m. each day to eliminate COVID-19 Coronavirus and for those on the front lines who are caring for patients who have the virus including doctors, nurses and caregivers. We are asking the Lord to intervene and get rid of it,” Skebo said.
Skebo said those participating can either pray the rosary or say their own personal prayer. She said she believes through continual prayer it is possible the disease would be eradicated.
She spread the word at St. Timothy Church and also told parishioners from several other local churches to get the message out about the prayer chain.
“Everyone I’ve talked to thought it was a good idea. I had a lady call me and thank me for giving her something to do while she is at home.
“She said it made her feel good because she could do something to help others.”
Skebo said she has a number of relatives who are employed in the medical field — two of them are nurses.
“Everyone is touched by this. We are fortunate here in Clearfield County that not a lot of people have coronavirus. I am calling for people to come together and pray. We can’t get together in person but we can pray at the same time each day.”