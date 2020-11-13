CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District’s Superintendent Ron Matchock’s contract has been extended for another five years.
At Thursday’s combined work session and monthly business meeting, board directors approved the early bird contract with a 7-1 split vote. Director Gary Witherite voted no and Director Beth Caldwell was absent.
The pact gives Matchock an annual 3-percent increase in wages each year of the contract. District Business Manager Paul Carr said there were no changes to benefits or terms found in his current contract.
His current contract with the school district expires June 30, 2021. The new agreement takes effect July 1,2021 and runs through June 30, 2026.
Matchock has served as the district’s superintendent since 2013. Prior to that he was Curwensville’s supervisor of curriculum and instruction.
He told The Progress in an interview Friday, “It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve as the Superintendent of Curwensville Area School District for the next five years. The staff, students, school board and the entire Curwensville community combine to make the school district a very special place and I am blessed to be a part of it moving forward.”