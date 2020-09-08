CURWENSVILLE — The Stuff Store in Curwensville will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The store, located at 301 Filbert St., features a large inventory including antiques, collectibles, collector cards, furniture, games, jewelry, household items, movies, music, Star Wars and Star Trek items, collectible figurines and many more items.
A special celebration is planned, according to co-owner Christina McCracken. There will be special sales. McCracken said most items have a star on them. The stars are color-coded and different colors represent a percentage that will be deducted from the price.
Local band Hell Bent will perform from 1-4 p.m. The Ice House Cafe will be selling food including gourmet hotdogs, shaved ice and ice cream bars.
There will also be a video game contest. Visitors who best co-owner Sean McCracken’s score can win a gift certificate. Each person who plays will win a pack of collector’s cards.
Visitors can register to win a $100 gift certificate and for each $10 they spend in the store, their name will be entered into the drawing additional times.
Visitors can also purchase chances for a basket raffle with the proceeds to be shared with the effort to add the second phase of inclusive playground equipment at Irvin Park and the Clearfield County Cancer Support Group Inc with the help of the Curwensville Regional Development Corp.
“Items for the basket raffle were donated by local merchants and the Walmart Distribution Center, Woodland,” McCracken said, adding, “Each has been very generous,” she explained. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Prizes include a 1/10-ounce American Eagle gold coin, an HP laptop, a Roku television and a blue ray DVD player.
The store’s hours are Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store’s telephone number is 236-2047 and its email address is thestuffstore@atlanticbbn.net.