CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area High School’s Golden Tide Marching Band had a precarious start to its 2020 season — but recently has returned to the field to prepare for this year’s halftime show.
The band began its annual camp on Aug. 10. Three days into preparatory rehearsals, one of Curwensville’s musicians had a presumed positive test for COVID-19 — and organized practices were halted.
Director Robert Pennington said, “When we found out a band member had tested positive for COVID-19, the school district’s administration believed it was the best option to suspend marching band practices until the start of the school year. Because of the missed time, the band is scheduling some all-day Saturday rehearsals leading up to the football team’s first game on Sept. 18.”
Pennington said musicians will perform the half-time show, “Phantom of the Opera.” Pennington said plans currently are to perform two songs because of the full band’s shortened practice schedule.
“Our songs are “Music of the Night” and “Phantom of the Opera.” We originally had four songs in the lineup, but because we had to cut band camp short, we elected to cut the show’s lineup to two songs. We may try and add in the other songs if things progress well,” he explained.
Pennington said the music in show suits the talents and capabilities of Curwensville’s musicians,
“I chose this show because the band is a woodwind and high brass heavy group this year. The show’s music works well for instrumentation, not to mention it’s music a lot of people will be familiar with. The band will have some solos and other features during the show, but those are still being determined, as we haven’t had enough practices yet to get those things solidified,” Pennington noted.
The band will be performing at all home varsity games this year.
“We will not be traveling to any away games this year. Unfortunately since there are no spectators allowed at games this year, our supportive family and community members will not be able to see us there. We are planning to host a band performance night that will be limited to family members. It will be a ticketed event due to the COVID-19 outdoor capacity constrictions. We have not set a date for that yet, but are hoping to have the show sometime in October. We would also like to celebrate the band’s senior night at the same time.”
He reported there are 67 members in this year’s band, composed of students from grade eight through 12.
“This is a year when I anticipated our numbers would be in the 90s, but because of COVID-19 and some other factors, we’ve lost some members. I’m hoping we will be back to full capacity next season,” Pennington said.
“I would like to say how resilient the kids have been through all of this chaos. They have had to follow strict orders requiring masks, social distancing, and completely changing procedures from how they’re normally done. They lost so much of the time normally spent in band. There has been very little complaining, and they continue to work hard. They have been doing whatever is asked of them, and I couldn’t imagine working with a better group of kids. They will come out of this season not only as better musicians, but as better people for their endurance, Pennington added.
Curwensville’s drum majors are Michael Daniel and Nicholas McKeown. Band front advisor is Gretchen Pennington.
Pennington reported the band has had to cancel its plans for the year because of COVID-19.
“We were very much looking forward to starting a Curwensville alumni band this year. Unfortunately since there will be no spectators allowed at games, we’ll have to put that on hold. We’re hoping to be able to make that happen next year.”
Plans for the band’s annual trip to Walt Disney World also had to be amended.
“Marching band, senior high concert band, and senior high choir were all planning to travel and perform at Disney World over the Thanksgiving break this year. When COVID-19 hit, we postponed the trip until Easter 2021. However, we recently decided to call off the trip completely during this school year. We’re hoping that if things return to normal, we’ll be able to plan the trip for the 2021-22 school year,” Pennington said.