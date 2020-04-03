CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council has closed the facilities at Irvin Park in response to directives to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus and Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay at home order.
The closure affects playground equipment, restrooms, pavilions, the bandshell and other structures at the park.
Residents are still welcome to utilize the walking paths, trails and fishing areas as long as they maintain social distancing.
Residents are asked to adhere to Gov. Wolf’s recommendations and stay safe.