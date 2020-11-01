CURWENSVILLE — The Doughboy Monument in Curwensville was erected by the American Legion Auxiliary, John E. Sipes Post No. 505, to honor World War I veterans of Curwensville and was dedicated on Flag Day, June 14, 1925.
The sculpture is six feet tall and sits on a 5-foot tall stone base that comes from Roaring Run Quarry in Pike Township.
A bronze plaque is mounted on the base with the following inscription: “This memorial is dedicated to the everlasting memory of the heroes of all wars who by their heroism and sacrifice have made the United States of America the foremost country in the world.” The plaque has 203 names, including seven men who made the “supreme” sacrifice followed by the postscript, “In a righteous cause they won immortal glory and have nobly served their nation in serving mankind.”
The monument can be found at the intersection of State and Locust streets, Curwensville. The Doughboy shares the Curwensville Veteran’s Memorial Park with the World War II Memorial and the Bucktail Monument, dedicated to local Civil War soldiers.
The doughboy nickname referred to all World War I Army combat branches, including avaiators, support troops and Marines. The sculpture caught the doughboy in mid-stride with his left hand reaching forward and the right hand lowered carrying his rifle. His left foot is extended forward and his right foot extended back. He wears a helmet, a shirt with sleeves rolled up above the elbow, a gas mask across his chest and a belt with pouches.
In 1925 the sculpture cost $3,750, the model from which the casting was made was crafted by Walter A. Sinz, a sculptor from Cleveland, Ohio. It was made by John Harsch Bronze and Foundry Company, also of Cleveland. The model was made from a living figure and is an exact reproduction of a World War I soldier.
In 1988 the sculpture was refurbished and was corn cob blasted and the figure’s helmet strap replaced. The sculpture was rededicated on Memorial Day, May 3, 1988.