CURWENSVILLE — The March 3 meeting of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club was called to order by President Rhonda Sheeder. Sheeder led those attending in the pledge of allegiance to the American flag and the club’s collect.
Correspondence was read by Member Kathy Long announcing the spring craft sale and GFWC’s annual convention in May. Long also announced the annual conservation day at Irvin Park will be held June 3. Confirmation has been given by two of the event’s presenters, she said.
Long also reported on the birthday bag project. Member Lois Richards spoke on the K-9 project. Sheeder reported on providing small items for nursing homes.
Fine arts committee Chairwoman Margie Anderson said no entries were received for the 2020 fine arts contest.
Sheeder reported the recent winter book sale at Curwensville Library was a success and thanked all who helped with the sale. She also announced the library will be presenting a program on Alzheimer’s disease April 20.
Member Joan Domico reported on monthly articles published in The Progress and presented Past President Susan Wingard with scrapbooks from 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Long reported on the blood drive in February which netted 31 donors. She thanked members Sharon Eisenhower, Jackie Trifelli, Wingard and Richards for their assistance.
Sign-up sheets were distributed for the craft show.
Membership Chairwoman Sherry Vokes installed Peggy Barrett, Rhonda Sheeder and Sylvia Witherow as new members. Vokes closed the meeting with prayer.
Barrett presented the program highlighting the various programs offered at the Curwensville Library.
It was announced the club’s April meeting has been canceled. The club’s next meeting is Tuesday, May 5 at 7 at the Curwensville Community Center. The program will be provided by the Curwensville Area High School choir provided students have returned to school.