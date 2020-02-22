CURWENSVILLE — The annual tureen dinner meeting of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club was held Feb. 4 at the Curwensville Community Center. President Rhonda Sheeder opened the meeting by greeting members and guests.
Those in attendance enjoyed a great meal. Sheeder thanked Margie Anderson and Sherry Vokes for the social, Sharon Eisenhower for saying the blessing and greeter Jackie Trifelli.
Some of the business discussed during the meeting included, the library committee announced the annual winter book sale at Curwensville Library and it was noted the club would sponsor a blood drive during February.
Chairwoman of the birthday bags committee Kathy Long reported members had approved continuing to provide birthday bags for the Curwensville Food Pantry. Items needed for the bags include cake mix, prepared frosting with sprinkles, stuffed toys, books and candles and for older children varieties of puzzle books. Members are welcome to donate as many items for the bags as they wish.
Ks for K9s committee asked members to donate quarters for the project. The state committee is collecting funds to help purchase a K9 dog for a disabled veteran. The project will continue through April. Collections will be taken to the convention in May.
The Curwensville club has been asked to move to the North Central District effective July 1. Previously it had been part of the Northwest District.
The club will host its annual craft show and yard sale on Saturday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food for sale including Lil G’s pizza, homemade soup, sandwiches, baked goods and more. Vendors are welcome. For information or to reserve space call 553-5766.
Under correspondence, a letter was read from Pat Domico requesting a donation for the kid’s fishing derby to be held Sunday, April 26 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Parker Dam State Park.
The spring district meeting will be held Saturday, March 21. An arts contest will be held. For information about how to enter the photography contest contact Margie Anderson. Registrations must be submitted by March 14.
Winners of the December meeting Christmas party gift decorating contest were Delphine Slopey, Sharon Aaron and Bettie Rummings.
Guests at the meeting were Brenda Weber and Susan Buck. The club extended a special thank you to Weber for singing carols and to Shelia Williams and Joan Domico for the twin elves dancing duo.
The club’s next meeting will be Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Peggy Barrett will be providing the program on the Curwensville Public Library.