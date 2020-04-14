CURWENSVILLE — On Easter Sunday, Jean Harshberger celebrated her 99th birthday — on wheels.
Because of restrictions in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, Harshberger’s family was unable to follow through with plans made earlier to host a family celebration in her honor.
Because the party is temporarily on hold, her son-in-law Sam Mosier fixed up a cart that he hitched to his bicycle and took Harshberger for a ride along the Curwensville to Clearfield branch of Rails to Trails.
“We had plans to have relatives come in from out-of-state and everything had to be canceled because of the Coronavirus. We had to figure out something else,” Mosier said.
That something else was a special outing that Mosier said Harshberger throughly enjoyed as she went outdoors to view the spring scenery along the recreation path.
“It was a chance for her to get out. She really liked seeing the river,” he said. The ride was the second outing Harshberger has had recently. “We went fishing a few days ago and she caught her first fish in many years,” Mosier said.
Her daughter Kathy Mosier said like many, Harshberger is weary of being confined to her home; therefore, her family develops and carries out little adventures to help her pass the time.
Harshberger is an avid reader of The Progress. Recently, she was featured as its Subscriber of the Day. “She was pretty tickled about that,” Kathy Mosier said.
Kathy Mosier said her mother is in excellent physical health. In addition to reading The Progress she also enjoys crocheting, solving word search puzzles and watching television game shows.
She also enjoys rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Steelers as well as Penn State Nittany Lions.
“She likes anything football,” Kathy Mosier said.
She has three children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Harshberger would enjoy hearing from family and friends. Cards may be mailed to her at 208 Greenwood Rd., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Kathy Mosier said once restrictions have been eased, Harshberger’s family intends to resume party plans.