CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Susquehanna Classic races scheduled for Aug. 15 have been canceled.
The race is normally held on the final Saturday of Curwensville Days but this year, organizers the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club and the Curwensville Lions Club, hoped they could host the race safely by moving the date.
“We regretfully must cancel the races because of COVID-19 and the need to protect the health and safety of our participants and spectators,” Lois Richards of the Curwensville Woman’s Club told The Progress.
“We are planning for the 2021 race and hope to have it to coincide with Curwensville Days,” Richards said.