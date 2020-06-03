CURWENSVILLE — The 29th running of the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10K and 5K runs and 5K walk has been rescheduled for Aug. 15.
The race is normally held in conjunction with the Curwensville Days celebration, which was cancelled this year. New this year will be a one mile fun run for children age 12 years and younger, which will be held immediately after awards are given for the regular races. Each child who participates will receive a certificate.
All events are sponsored by the Curwensville Lions Club and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club. Proceeds of the event will be shared by both clubs and are used for various projects in the community.
Entry fees are as follows: For the 10K/5K run and 5K walk, the entry fee is $20 if the entry is postmarked by Aug. 1. After Aug. 1 and the day of the race, the fee is $25 per participant. The kids fun run entry fee is $10.
Registration on the day of the race will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Irvin Park, Curwensville. Participants in the regular races will board buses at 8:30 a.m. to travel to the starting lines for 5K and 10K. The race will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Participants will proceed on State Route 969, located near the village of Lumber City and towards Susquehanna Avenue and into Irvin Park. Kids Fun Run will be conducted in and around Irvin Park.
Divisions for the 10K race, 5K race, and 5K walk will be by age groups. They are: 14 and younger, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and older. Medals will be given to the first and second place male and female winners in each division for both runs and the walk. Trophies will be presented to the fastest overall male and female participants in the 10K and 5K runs.
Door prizes, in addition to medals and trophies, will be awarded at the conclusion of the races. T-shirts will be given to all preregistered participants and as available on race day. Regular races will be timed and results professionally tabulated by Runners High (www.runhigh.com).
Applications and additional information is available by contacting co-directors Frank Eisenhower at 577-0614 or sharonike@verizon.net, or Lois Richards at 236-3422 or lrichards@penn.com.
Applications are also available in Curwensville at Champions Choice or Curwensville Florist.