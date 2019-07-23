CURWENSVILLE — There were 50 participants registered in Saturday’s 28th annual Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10K race and 5K run and walk.
The race is held each year as part of Curwensville Days. It is sponsored by the Curwensville Lions Club and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club. Proceeds raised support both organization’s community projects and scholarships given to Curwensville Area High School’s graduating seniors.
Vanessa Snyder and Ryan Gildersleeve had the best times in the 10K race women’s and men’s division. Snyder’s time was 46 minutes, 33 seconds. Gildersleeve’s time was 44 minutes, 26 seconds.
Other winners are, in the men’s division, age 20-29, Jacob Pistner, 45 minutes, 45 seconds, first; and Robbie Tubbs Jr., 47 minutes, 41 seconds, second.
Age 30-39, Andrew Peters, 49 minutes, 56 seconds, first; Markazion Records, 54 minutes, 42 seconds, second; and Jonathan Stanley, 1 hour, 1 minute and 56 seconds, third.
Age 40-49, Matt Gildersleeve, 49 minutes, 33 seconds, first; Tony Stanley, 57 minutes, 13 seconds, second; and Dan London, 1 hour, 3 minutes and 2 seconds, third.
Age 50-59, Brett Decker, 50 minutes, 32 seconds, first; and Mike Galluzzi, 1 hour, 33 seconds, second.
Age 60-69, Joe Guilyard, 50 minutes, 20 seconds, first; and Tim Andrulonis, 53 minutes, 32 seconds, second.
Age 70 and older, Martin McElroy, 1 hour, 9 minutes and 38 seconds, first.
In the women’s division, age under 20, Amanda McCracken, 56 minutes, first; age 30-39, Ashley Tkacik, 49 minutes, 35 seconds, first; Talissa Dimmick, 54 minutes, 17 seconds, second; and Brittany Boyers, 58 minutes, 30 seconds, third.
Age 40-49, Doriann Lavery, 51 minutes, 57 second, first; and Gina Graham, 53 minutes, 52 seconds, second; age 50-59, no competitors; and age 60-69, Leanne Peters, 1 hour, six minutes and 8 seconds, first.
Ethan Fritz and Vanessa Negaard had the best times in the 5K race. Fritz finished in 21 minutes, 4 seconds and Negaard’s time was 24 minutes, 57 seconds.
Winners in the men’s division are: men under 20, Micah Stanley, 24 minutes, 49 seconds, first; and Carter Cummings, 27 minutes, 8 seconds, second.
Age 20-29, Jeremy Bloom, 24 minutes, 7 seconds, first; age 30-39, no competitors; age 40-49, Wayne Langerholc, 25 minutes, 26 seconds, first; age 50-59, Chuck Travis, 26 minutes, 29 seconds, first; and Robbie Tubbs Sr., 28 minutes, 48 seconds, second; age 60-69, Mike Mitskavich, 28 minutes, 3 seconds, first; and John Stanley, 41 minutes, 21 seconds, second; and age 70 and older, no competitors.
Marie Straw placed first in the women’s 5K division in the age 20-29 with a time of 27 minutes, 24 seconds. There were no other women competitors in the 5K race.
In the 5K walk, mens division, Brayden Crispell placed first in the men under 20 with a time of 54 minutes, 31 seconds and Jay Schlegel, placed first in the 60-69 division with a time of 54 minutes, 32 seconds. There were no other men competing.
Terri Johnson placed first in the women’s division, 40-49, with a time of 43 minutes, 33 seconds. There were no other women’s competitors.