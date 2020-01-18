CURWENSVILLE — Following a nearly one-year closure for repairs, Curwensville Area School District expects its pool to reopen for student use next week.
At Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting of the board, directors heard the good news from buildings, grounds/activities committee member John Evanko. Evanko reported the pool is anticipated to open for use Tuesday.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock told The Progress the pool has been closed for almost a year because of leaks and broken system components.
Last year, school staff was alerted to an issue with the pool because it was losing large amounts of water. Data presented at several board meetings showed various amounts of water needed to be added to the pool each day. The amount is generally about 3,000 to 4,000 gallons per day, but the quantity added was often much higher on the weekends. Administrators said they believed the amount is more than what should be lost from splashing during normal pool use and evaporation.
In July, the board reported the pool’s water supply line was being examined using several forms of testing and a leak had been detected. At that same meeting, the board authorized work be done to repair it with hopes of having the pool open at the beginning of the current school year.
Matchok said there were additional issues with the pool.
“There was a cracked valve flange and pipe coupler in a supply line that starting leaking after the pool was re-filled,” Matchock said. “It was not part of the original problem and just really a factor of the age of the pool system. The valve replacement required the pool to be drained again to allow for the repair.”
Evanko told the board Thursday, the pool has been refilled and treated with chemicals in preparation to be reopened.
Matchock said, “We expect the pool to be back open on Tuesday for all of our elementary swimming classes and high school lifeguarding. The pool has been closed since March and we are excited to have it back up and available to our students as part of the district’s curriculum.”