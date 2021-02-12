CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District needs substitute drivers to take students back and forth to school.
At Thursday’s board meeting, Superintendent Ron Matchock said because of directives from the state departments of health and education associated with COVID-19, he has experienced several occasions recently when he didn’t think he could open school because he believed there weren’t enough school bus operators to transport students.
“We almost had to close school one day because I didn’t think there were enough drivers. We have a small hometown bus company that struggles to get drivers (to transport students to and from school). It was a worry prior to COVID-19 but now student transportation is a flat out challenge. We need drivers,” he explained.
He said recently some bus runs have been split to allow the students to be transported by the school district’s vans because those driving vans are not required to possess a commercial driver’s license.
“We need emergency drivers. When we have positive cases (of COVID-19) or people who have to quarantine it would be a help,” Matchock said adding, if members of the community with good driving records are interested in helping out, he would like to talk with them. “We would like the community to learn the basic runs then we can call on them, if needed.”
He also expressed his gratitude to Kip’s Bus Service, Curwensville, for the work it does in safely transporting students to and from school each day.
“It helps keep us running,” he said.