CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District will provide a free summer breakfast and lunch program to all children age 18 and younger.
The district released information stating it is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be served Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Monday, June 8 through Friday, Aug. 21.
Bagged breakfasts and lunches may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Curwensville Area High School’s door No. 5. On Mondays and Wednesday’s, children will receive two days of meals and on Fridays, three days of meals.
There is no set menu due to the available food supply.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of meal service. Anyone who believes they may have been discriminated against in any U.S. Department of Agriculture-related activity should write the USDA at Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 14th and Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, DC, 20250-9410 or call 202-720-5964.