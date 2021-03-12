CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District is well on its way to having a majority of its employees vaccinated against COVID-19.
Throughout the current school year, students and staff have had times where they transitioned in and out of in-school learning because cases of COVID-19 among students and staff forced the elementary and jr./sr. high schools to close and students to learn virtually.
At Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting of the school board, district Superintendent Ron Matchock told directors 20 employees have received their inoculations as part of the 1A phase, part of Pennsylvania’s system of distributing the coronavirus vaccine.
He reported 46 more staff members have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and will receive their second shot this week. Fifty more are scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Saturday, Matchock said.
“That means the district will have approximately 120 employees vaccinated by this weekend. That’s a good thing,” Matchock said, noting the district has nearly 160 employees including bus drivers.
“We hope the increase in the numbers of employees vaccinated will reduce the district’s case counts and cases among students and staff. The district is looking forward to more face-to-face learning and with this we will be one step closer to counting on it,” Matchock said.