CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District has released some additional information concerning school activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the district would be releasing updates each Tuesday leading up to the end of the school year.
“It is the school district’s intent to make the best decision that we can on our large events by waiting for the most current health guidelines to be in place at the time,” he said.
He said the annual senior awards ceremony has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.
“We are currently working to develop a format. It is the school district’s intent to award all senior scholarships and awards in some fashion based on the current restrictions for coronavirus that are in place at the time and input provided by scholarship donators,” Matchock said.
All scholarships that would would have been awarded are still on schedule. Scholarship information is posted on the school’s guidance department website at https://www.curwensville.org/guidance.
Report cards for the third marking period have been posted and are available on the district’s Sapphire Parent Portal. Parents or guardians who need assistance accessing parent portals should contact the district’s technology department by emailing technology@curwensville.org. Kindergarten students will not receive a third grading period report card. Final report cards will be issued at the end of the school year June 5.
Final grades, grade point averages, transcripts, and other documents will be finalized for the end of the fourth marking period. Parents or guardians who would like a hard copy of their child’s report card can email hspencer@curwensville.org or call the guidance office at 236-7604.
Fall sports sign-ups for students will be done electronically. Students in grades seven through 12 will receive an announcement containing links to sign up using electronic media and student/parent emails that are available on file. A date will scheduled over the summer for fall sports physicals. An announcement will be made once the dates are finalized, he said.