CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District is again offering free meals to all children age infant to 18.
Superintendent of Schools Ron Matchock recently reported the district was selected by U.S. Department Agriculture to extend its summer food service program that provides one free full breakfast and lunch per day to anyone in the age group including Curwensville Area School District students in grades kindergarten through 12.
Matchock said the 2020-21 school year began with a traditional meal program but then USDA notified the district free meals through the summer meal program are currently available for children and youth through June 30. He said the free meals have been a “huge help.”
Currently the school district is working to get the word out to the students, residing in the district, who use a commercial virtual cyber school for learning or are home schooled that they too are eligible to receive free meals curbside. He noted transportation may be an issue for them.
Students who do not attend Curwensville Area School District’s schools should register Sunday by 8 p.m. using the link under the district’s food services tab on the school district’s website. The link is available in the cafeteria update from Oct. 14 along with an explanation of the program.
Matchock thanked Cafeteria Manager Vickie Bunnell for her work in promoting the free meals program. He suggested residents with questions contact her at 236-7605.