CURWENSVILLE — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf this week issued an order for state school districts to remain closed indefinitely to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Schools have been shuttered since March 16 following Wolf’s earlier directive to close all schools in the commonwealth given March 13.
Curwensville Area School District Superintendent Ron Matchock reported a letter was sent out Tuesday to all families in the school district.
“The indefinite closure leaves all involved with many questions, but it is the district’s hope that more definite dates will become available in the coming weeks,” Matchock said. “Today we are not able to provide a specific date of return for students, but we will communicate any information to families as soon as it is received.”
All students in grades seven through 12 have previously received Chromebooks for their work. The school district’s wireless internet is accessible in the school district’s parking lot at 650 Beech St., Curwensville. All students and parents are welcome to access the service. Students’ Chromebooks should automatically connect to the internet from the parking lot location, Matchock said.
Teachers are available to assist in the school district’s continuity of education plans for both the elementary and jr./sr. high schools. Teachers are available during the regular school day hours. Email is the best method of contact and all teacher’s email addresses are available at the district’s website, www.curwensville.org.
Students who need technical support should email their name and contact information along with a description of the problem they are experiencing to technology@curwensville.org.
Elementary students grades kindergarten through six will continue to receive elementary education packet deliveries. The packets will be brought each Monday to the elementary school bus stops by school bus using the times on a two-hour delay bus run schedule. Any packets that are not picked up at the bus stops will be available in the elementary school office’s vestibule.
Bags containing breakfasts and lunches will continue to be brought to all elementary students bus stops each Monday and Wednesday. The bags contain two days of breakfasts and lunches. Lunches and breakfasts will also continue to be available daily to any child to age 18 at the Jr./Sr. high school office canopy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Mint Condition, 258 Main St. Grampian, from 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Matchock said the district is making every effort to keep parents aware.
“It is important during this crisis, with so much rapidly changing information for parents and guardians to keep student’s contact information current.” He said this may be done by accessing a self-service portal available on the school district’s website, www.curwensville.org.
The Sapphire software the district uses allows messages from the school district to be given by voice, email or text.
“I would recommend parents and guardians keep all three enabled if possible for their situation as the email is best for longer communications and voice for immediate personal communications. The texting feature is limited in the number of characters it allows. and is only applicable to short messages such as school delays,” Matchock said.
“Keeping children safe and healthy is ultimately the district’s goal at this time. Current information is likely to continue to change as we work through this. We will continue regular communication with parents, students and the community,” he said.