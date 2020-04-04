CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District has announced an adjusted lunch delivery schedule for the week of April 6. Changes have been made to adjust for essential employees being off Thursday, April 9 and Good Friday, April 10, according to Superintendent Ron Matchock.
Grab and go meals will be available Monday, April 6, through Wednesday, April 8, at the Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School Door No. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students who did not receive meals from the bus route.
Meals will be delivered to all elementary bus stops using the school district’s two-hour delay morning run schedule.
Education packets and meals for two days, breakfast and lunch will be distributed by bus Monday, April 6.
There will not be a Grampian pick up site, but the bus will deliver at all Grampian bus stops.
Meals and educational packets will not be delivered Tuesday, April 7 but meals will be available at the Jr./Sr. High School.
Wednesday, April 8, meals will be delivered to all elementary bus stops using the district’s two-hour delay morning run schedule.
Meals containing three days of breakfast and lunch items will be distributed. Grampian will not have a pick-up site, meals will be delivered to Grampian area bus stops.
The school will be closed Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10 for essential employees. No meals will be available either day.
The regular meal delivery schedule will resume Monday, April 13 with meal delivery by bus using the district’s two-hour delay morning run schedule. Meals will be distributed from the Jr./Sr. high school’s door No. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.