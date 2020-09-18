CURWENSVILLE — An employee in the Curwensville Area School District has tested positive for COVID-19.
At Thursday’s combined business meeting and work session, Superintendent Ron Matchock disclosed a contracted staff member received affirmative test results this week. No buildings in the school district were required to close due to the diagnosis and there are currently no additional cases among students, staff or administrators.
Matchock told directors, “The staff member had not been in the building for a number of days and the building had been deep cleaned several times (since they were here).”
He said the announcement of the employee testing positive created some confusion among parents and frustration for the district’s administrators as they were waiting for word about action related to the diagnosis from the state Department of Health.
“All scenarios are not black and white. The Department of Health tells the district what to do in regards to school closings and the number of days buildings are closed,” Matchock said.
DOH’s notification system is somewhat slow. Matchock said, “DOH is supposed to notify the district, but given the nature of the system, we are not finding that to be the case. We find we are telling the DOH.”
He said a number of the students and staff have been tested and the district has put numerous precautions in place, during the school day and at extra-curricular activities, including daily temperature checks, requiring students and staff to wear masks and practice social distancing to help slow down the spread of the virus.
“We are finding parents are erring on the side of caution. If students have symptoms, they are having them tested,” he stated.
“The district is doing its best, but if can’t control what happens outside of school,” Matchock said.