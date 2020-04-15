CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District has provided some additional information about events that were scheduled to take place during the spring of the 2019-20 school year.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf canceled school for all commonwealth students for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the school district wants to update parents and the public about events that were originally included in the school calendar.
Regarding graduation, Matchock said, “The school district is committed to both officially graduating and holding a graduation ceremony on Friday, June 5 for high school seniors. What this will look like will depend on state and federal government guidelines in place at that time,” he said.
Options could range from a traditional ceremony, outside venues to allow space for social distancing or various types of electronic formats, Matchock.
“The district believes it is prudent to make an exact determination closer to the graduation date so that we can offer students the best ceremony possible under the guidelines in place at that time,” he said.
The prom is postponed at this time due to the school closure and governmental guidelines currently in place.
“If a timeline for social distancing guidelines becomes more clear, a decision regarding re-scheduling the prom would be made,” Matchock said.
He said considerations could include different outdoor venues or a summer date, but noted a decision would be made closer to the original prom date to allow a more complete picture of the current health recommendations at the time.
He said students’ personal items left inside the school complex would soon be available to them on a date to be announced. Items from elementary classrooms and high school lockers will be gathered by school staff. Items from lockers will be bagged and marked with locker numbers. When all items have been collected, an announcement of dates and times when items may be retrieved will be sent out to district parents and guardians using the Sapphire Parent Portal.
Kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year will be completed online. A letter will be sent with instructions to begin online registration kindergarten students. A full face-to-face kindergarten registration will take place in one of two ways depending on health guidelines in effect at the time, Matchock said.
“The first option is to attach kindergarten registration to the Kindercamp week scheduled to be held this summer. Prospective kindergarten students would enroll on Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28. Kindercamp would then take place Wednesday, July 29, through Friday, July 31. If the option is limited due to coronavirus health mandates, then the district will hold kindergarten registration during the opening days of school in-service the week of Aug. 24,” he stated.
Course scheduling for the 2020-21 school year for students in grades seven through 12 will be done remotely.
“The jr./sr. high school students will be scheduling remotely using Sapphire account logins. Students will receive instructions via their school email addresses and instructions will be published on the website. Students who do not have internet access will be contacted by telephone by an administrator and/or school counselor. Administrators will be available throughout to answer any questions via email or phone,” Matchock said.
Students will receive their report cards for the third grading period next week, he said.
“Third marking period report cards will be posted and available on the Sapphire Parent Portal by Tuesday, April 21. Students and parents that need assistance with the access to parent portals can email technology@curwensville.org. Final grades, grade point averages transcripts and other information will be finalized at a later date.”
All spring sports have been canceled.
“All of the district’s athletics fall under the direction of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and at this time all athletics events and practices are cancelled through the end of the school year. As new guidance is issued from the state Department of Education and PIAA we will inform students and parents moving forward. Senior athlete recognition will occur on the originally scheduled date of June 2. As with prom and graduation the format of the recognition will be determined by the current health guidelines in place at that time,” Matchock explained.
Matchock said periodic informational updates will be sent as the dates of various planned events draw closer to keep students and parents informed. He said he appreciates the patience of students and parents as the district works through options. He said those with concerns should reach out to administrators by telephone or email.