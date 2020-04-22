CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District has announced its meal delivery and pickup schedule that will begin Monday, April 27 and conclude Friday, June 5.
Meals and education packets will continue to be delivered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to elementary bus stops in the school district. Buses will follow the two-hour delay morning run schedule.
Meals for two days will be delivered or can be obtained Mondays and Wednesdays. Meals for three days will be delivered or available Fridays.
All children age infant to 18 may obtain meals those days at the elementary school bus stops or Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s door No. 5. The site at the high school will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.