CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board planned to award a bid for demolition of a former apartment building on Beech Streetn last week — but could not because the project did not receive any offers.
Superintendent Ron Matchock told The Progress recently that, although a number of contractors picked up specifications for the project, no proposals for the project were submitted. Matchock said he believed it was the quick turnaround time.
“I think it was probably the timeline for the project,” he said. The project will be advertised a second time.
Bids were scheduled to be opened July 10 with asbestos abatement set to be done ahead of the building’s demolition.
At its June meeting, Curwensville School Board Directors granted permission for the administration to proceed in several steps to move construction of the new 72-space elementary parking lot project along. The board granted permission to administrators to open and tabulate offers received.
Matchock said, at that meeting, depending on the project’s schedule, weather and timing of the work, the new parking lot may not be completed in time for the start of the 2019-20 school year.
However the school district still plans to put in place a new policy directing the practice of parents or guardians signing in students that are transported by private vehicle into or out of school. He said both the school’s Resource Officer Bruce Cramer and elementary administrators recommended the new policy be put into place to improve the safety of district students and accountability. “Parents picking up children will be now be required to park in the parking lot and enter the school to sign their students out,” Matchock said earlier this year.