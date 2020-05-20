CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Monday’s Curwensville Area School Board meeting include:
- The board accepted resignations from part-time personal care Aide Barbara Caldwell, effective July 31, and part-time classroom aide Stephanie Fegert, retroactive to April 27.
- Directors approved hiring instructors. Kalen Ohs and Lacy Altemus were employed as elementary instructors and Hannah Sharpless as a high school learning support instructor. All hirings are effective at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
- The board accepted a list of assistant and volunteer coaches for the 2020-21 fall sports season, contingent on the district’s receipt of appropriate clearances and paperwork. They are: boy’s and girl’s golf, Joshua Miller, assistant coach; and girl’s soccer, Vickie Bunnell, assistant coach, and Lenny Rebar, Christian Williams and Rusty Meyers, volunteers.
- The board approved the district’s continuing Act 511 taxes including wage tax and real estate transfer tax of 0.5 percent each.
- Directors appointed Donna Lash of Northwest Bank as district treasurer for the 2020-21 school year.
- The board authorized a school district revised real estate tax payment schedule for 2020. Property owners will have until Nov. 1 to pay their taxes at a discount and until Dec. 31 to pay the face amount at no penalty.