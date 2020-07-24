CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved a number of personnel items at Thursday’s special meeting.
Directors accepted the resignations of elementary Secretary Deborah Harzinski, effective Sept. 4; cafeteria helper Kathy Whiterite, retroactive to June 6; and custodian Cindy McDonald, effective immediately.
The board approved hiring Jolleen Stewart as varsity advisor for cheerleading for a three-year term, beginning with the 2020-21 school year; Evette Shaw as the junior varsity cheerleading advisor; and Cindy Demchak as the junior high cheerleading advisor. Both Shaw and Demchak were hired for the 2020-21 school year.
The board also hired Lauren McCracken and Hannah Sharpless as extended school year non-employee staff, retroactive to July 6 and added Brianna Struble as a clerical and aide substitute for the 2020-21 school year.