CURWENSVILLE — Although this winter has produced some days with spring-like temperatures, Curwensville Borough Council’s streets committee reported at Monday’s meeting it still isn’t time to start officially cleaning the borough’s streets.
Committee Chairman Dave Donahue reported at Monday’s meeting, he has been asked by several residents why the borough is sweeping streets. Donahue said what residents have seen is not the official sweeping of borough streets that is performed each spring but an attempt to keep its streets’ stormwater systems flowing.
He said members of the street crew have been removing anti-skid this week from hilltops and locations throughout the borough where heavy rains and runoff from storms could wash away loose stone placed on the roads for winter road maintenance into the streets’ inlet boxes and catch basins. Donahue said the work would eliminate clogging of the system and possible spot flooding.
“We are not sweeping streets yet. We will likely start in April, weather permitting,” Donahue said.