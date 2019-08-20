CURWENSVILLE — “Christmas in Curwensville” is the theme for the Curwensville Area High School’s Marching Golden Tide Band’s 2019 football halftime show.
Band Director Robert Pennington said when determining the theme for the show, he reported wanting a unique theme and opted for a yuletide concert.
The band will perform four songs, “Jingle Bell Jam” which features a solo by the band’s captain; “Santa Baby” where the band front, silks and majorette squad will be spotlighted; the ballad, “Christmas Time is Here;” and “Adeste fideles” (‘O Come, All Ye Faithful) conclude the show.
When asked by The Progress why a holiday theme, Pennington said, “It’s different. A lot of halftime show themes work their way around the various bands in the area and this one hasn’t been done before. I also believe the music presents a good challenge for the band’s members. The music is a step up in playing ability,” Pennington said.
The band is coming off a stellar summer parade season taking first place in Class AA at the Clearfield County Fair Firemen’s Parade, best appearing band front, percussion and drum major/majorette; best appearing high school band at Philipsburg’s Heritage Days; and first place in high school bands at DuBois’ Community Days parade.
The band also marched in the Curwensville Days and Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming parades but was not judged at either parade because they are considered the hometown band and the Central PA 4th Fest parade at State College. Prior to the 4th Fest parade, the band performed a concert on Allen Street for festival visitors. Pennington said there were several hundred people in the audience for the concert.
The Marching Golden Tide also performed in New York City in March at the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade — an invitation only appearance. It is not planning any trips for the 2019-20 school year but is already planning to make a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida in November of 2020.
“We will be sending a video that was taped during the Clearfield Fair parade as our audition tape,” Pennington said.
The band is also planning to perform in the annual Clearfield and Centre Counties band exhibition in October at Bald Eagle Area High School.
The band is 81 members strong, including the band front. The band front advisor is Gretchen Pennington.