CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville Public Library has listed its recent memorial donations:
- Ronald Butler by Karen McDonald
- Mabel E. Dotts by Hepburnia United Methodist Church and Sunday School
- Dan Huber by Curwensville Area Education Association
- Lawrence “Buck” Kelly by Jerry and Mary Ann Stephens
- Elizabeth Kephart by Debbie Crowley and family
- Fahy “Twig” McDonald by Carol Brown and Chuck Carter
- William Miller by Jim and Linda Harzinski
- Joan D. Olson by Jim and Sandra Wills
- John H. Potts by Coffee League
- Robert Povlich by Class of ‘57 and Karen McDonald
- Kenny Russell by Karen McDonald
- Rosella “Poad” Wood by Charles L. Curry, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Curry, Christian Women’s Connection of Grampian, Chad and Valerie Cartwright and Dale R. McCracken.