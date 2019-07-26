CURWENSVILLE — An all-new adult book club at the Curwensville Public Library met recently.
Club members sign up to read a book provided by the library, free of charge, and once a month meet to discuss the book, socialize and snack on goodies.
A new book is read each month and copies are available at the club’s monthly meeting.
The group attempts to come up with an author and book choice that the patrons typically would not read because it broadens their scope of different types of books.
The club meeting is meant to be a stress-free time. If something comes up the night of discussion and members cannot attend the monthly meeting, it is not a problem because members at least read the book, club organizer Rhonda Sheeder said.
The adult book club meets on the last Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the library located at 601 Beech St., Curwensville.
Openings for August book club are still available. Those interested should stop in at the library to pick up the club’s August book selection.