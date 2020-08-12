CURWENSVILLE — At Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting, a resident inquired whether he could repair or enter his buildings that have been declared condemned by the borough’s code enforcement officer.
Council told him those questions would be answered at the meeting of the borough’s new property review board Tuesday.
The board met Tuesday for its inaugural meeting and began the work of reviewing a list of 22 properties throughout the borough that are unoccupied, unkept or blighted. Those properties have been referred for action by the board by members of the public, code enforcement and other agencies.
The board, which was appointed at council’s July 27 meeting, elected officers. They are: Chairman Hildred Rowles who is a member of the Curwensville Borough Planning Commission, Vice Chairman Bernie Carfley, and Secretary/Treasurer Terri Bracken, who in addition to serving as the borough’s secretary/treasurer also oversees the borough’s code enforcement department. Other board members are Councilman Keith Simcox and resident Andrea Shaffer-Stewart who was absent from the meeting. Robert Moore is council’s representative alternate. Also in attendance at the meeting was Councilman and Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley.
The board plans to meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in council’s chamber at the Curwensville Borough Municipal Building. Rowles said the meeting date was selected intentionally because it falls the week before the Curwensville Borough Planning Commission meeting and some of the review board’s business will also require review and input from the planning commission.
Resident Matt Rowles attended the meeting to inquire about the status of several of his properties that have been condemned by Carfley including some he said he hopes to sell.
Rowles said the board would take the information Rowles presented into consideration but he did not expect to have any answers for him, other than he may not enter any condemned properties but he can retrieve an item from one of the properties if he makes an appointment and is accompanied by both Carfley and a member of the borough’s police department. “We are not prepared to deal with this tonight but we will take the information you have presented into consideration,” Rowles said.
Members of the board reviewed the ordinance adopted by council at its July 15 meeting. The decree defines a vacant, blighted and and abandoned properties.
The ordinance requires a fee of $200 per building, per year to be paid at the time of registration and each subsequent year at the time the registration is renewed. Owners must also note whether there is a mortgage on the property and provide proof of insurance and services — such as water, sewer, electric or gas.
It is the owner’s duty to maintain the property in compliance will all applicable codes, ordinances and provisions of local and state laws and regulations in place in the borough.
It defines an abandoned building as one whose maintenance is discontinued or is not used for 12 months in an 18-year period. Blighted structures are ones that are vacant and because of its physical condition or use is regarded as a public nuisance or is dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe, vermin-infested, a fire hazard or lacks facilities or equipment required under the borough’s housing or maintenance codes.
The ordinance also calls for those structures that are declared abandoned or blighted to be redeveloped, sold or leased for development if the owner fails to respond to notices sent by the borough or cannot be located.
Rowles said Tuesday of those 22 properties the review board will be working on, four have plans either for remodeling or demolition.