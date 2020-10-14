CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council heard a monthly activity report from Curwensville Borough Police Department.
At Monday’s meeting, Mayor John Adams provided the September log. He said officers responded to 51 incidents. The breakdown included 41 traffic stops, 11 citations issued, three vehicle accidents, five warrants served, 27 warnings and 11 assists to other police and emergency services departments.
The total amount of fines and court fees collected last month, to be paid to the borough, is $1,754, Adams said.