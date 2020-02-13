CURWENSVILLE — Incident totals for Curwensville Borough Police were up slightly from the previous year.
Curwensville Borough Council heard a 2019 end-of-year report for the department at Monday’s meeting. Mayor John Adam said the department responded to 650 calls last year – six calls more than 644 in 2018.
The highlights of the report included 16 assaults, 18 thefts, 19 incidents of fraud, 25 drug offenses, 17 incidents of harassment, 16 cases of trespassing, 21 domestic disputes, 34 for a suspicious vehicle or person, 20 traffic or parking complaints, 41 assisting the fire department, ambulance service or other agency, 25 warrants served, 25 criminal arrests and 129 traffic citations.
Adam said fines and forfeits for the year totaled $13,682.
The department’s January report was also presented. Officers responded to 57 incidents. The total included 25 traffic stops, four citations, three criminal arrests and four assisting other departments, Adam said.