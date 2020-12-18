CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Planning Commission will send a recommendation to Curwensville Borough Council to approve a variance for a property on Arnoldtown Road.
At Tuesday’s meeting, commission members heard a proposal from Eric Bressler and Ryan Price concerning a plans to convert a home and garage on a 6.42 acre property in the Arnoldtown section of the borough into housing for veterans who qualify for Veterans Affairs Special Housing.
Bressler said the two want to convert an existing home on the site into two apartments and the garage into a single dwelling home.
Chairman Hildred Rowles reported the property is in a environmentally sensitive area and the floodplain because of its close proximity to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. The site, along state Route 879, is designated for commercial highway use. However, group homes are an acceptable use, Rowles said.
Rowles said a variance can be granted that would allow the garage to be converted to a living space but plans to convert the structures into veterans’ housing must also be approved by Pennsafe so that they can receive an occupancy permits for both.
He told the two men a land use permit must be applied for and Pennsafe Building Inspection Services will examine the design for both spaces.
Once they have received approval from Pennsafe for the project’s designs and other components of the project, copies will be returned to the borough and the planning commission. Price and Bressler can then return to the planning commission to allow members to further consider the project and make additional recommendations to council.