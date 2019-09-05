CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society is hosting two events next weekend.
A scavenger hunt fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14. The first CPHS Scavenger Hunt will begin at 5 p.m. Registration will be held at the Curwensville United Methodist Church parking lot on 602 State St., Curwensville, at 4:30 p.m.
A $10 donation per person participating is requested. Teams should be chosen in advance and there should be only one vehicle per team. Cell phones are required. The hunt will leave at 5 p.m. sharp because of time constraints. Rules and scavenger hunt sheets will be distributed at the start.
Everyone is welcome but hunt involves places, hometown trivia and historical facts from the Curwensville and Grampian area so teams are encouraged to make sure a member is familiar with these two areas. Light refreshments will be served at the end of hunt.
The society’s annual fall Curwensville History Tour will be held Sunday, Sept. 15. It will be led by local Historian Hildred Rowles. The walk begin at 1 p.m. at the parking lot of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post No. 842 at 19 River St., Curwensville. The tour takes approximately 2 to 2.5 hours to complete. It will be canceled if it rains.
The Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society formed in 1978. It depends solely on donations and volunteers to operate. The Korb House museum opened in 1989 and is in dire need of exterior and interior repairs to allow it to continue operating.
Donations can be mailed to the society at P.O. Box 3, Curwensville, PA 16833. Further information on the walk and hunt can be found on our Curwensville Pike Township Historical Society’s Facebook page.