CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society is hosting an antique and coin appraisal event, Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6-9 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center.
Pat Errigo and J. Duane Test, knowledgeable local antique and coin dealers, will be available to offer appraisals of treasures, share knowledge, or supply information on the items submitted for appraisals. There is no admittance fee to attend.
The cost for the appraisals will be $5 for one item and $10 for three items, in the event coins are submitted for appraisal, each set of 10 coins will be considered as one item.
Visitors are welcome to come to view several unique items including a 1799 silver dollar, a 1795 half-dollar, one of the largest known collections of Curwensville postcards, a washing machine invented in Curwensville, and two presidential land grants signed by former U.S. Presidents, James Madison and James Monroe. All proceeds will benefit the Korb Museum in Curwensville. The public is welcome.