CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved a number of items dealing with personnel at Thursday’s special meeting.
1. The board appointed James Thompson as head football coach for a three-year beginning with the 2019-20 school year. Last month, the board hired Thompson, a graduate of Curwensville Area School District, as an elementary instructor, beginning at the start of the 2019-20 school year. Superintendent Ron Matchock said Thompson has also worked as a coach for the DuBois Area School District.
2. The board accepted the resignation of Kenneth Veihdeffer as elementary principal, effective Friday, July 12.
3. The board transferred assistant high school Principal Chris Marsh to the elementary principal position, effective Monday, July 15. Marsh will be paid an annual salary of $92,500, which will be pro-rated for the 2019-20 school year. The assistant secondary principal position will be advertised.
4. The board increased the annual salary of Special Education Supervisor Shana Bailor to $80,000. Matchock said the new salary amount brings the position in line with salaries of district administrative personnel.
5. The board approved realigning the duties of three business office personnel and increasing their salaries an additional $8,000 per year.
6. The board authorized making computer aides 12-month employees, retroactive to July 1, with the same benefits as 12-month secretaries covered under the Curwensville Educational Support Professionals Association.