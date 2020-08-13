CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority is working to create a plan to replace a section of wastewater collection line along Susquehanna Avenue in Curwensville.
Plant Operator Dave Clark told authority members at Tuesday’s monthly business meeting there were recently two breaks in the line within a very short distance. The line is near the Curwensville Borough Municipal Building.
Those ruptures have since been repaired, he said.
However, now the state Department of Environmental Protection is requesting the line be examined to ensure it is sound in an effort to ward.
“DEP wants to make sure the line is solid and there are no further issues,” he said.
Clark said the line, made of cast iron, was televised for 200 feet to determine that it is intact.
“The further we went in the line, the better condition the pipe was in,” he said.
Clark said DEP is requesting a five-year plan for replacing the line be submitted by the authority by Sept. 11. The agency requested the plan include a design and information about possible funding sources.
Clark reported he is currently waiting for a cost estimate for replacing the section of line. He said a copy of the video from the line televising has been sent to the authority’s engineer GHD Group for an opinion and information.