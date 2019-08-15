CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority’s solicitor notified members on Tuesday that he intends to resign the position.
Fred Neiswender told members he is leaving the post because of an increase in his work responsibilities. He said he is unsure when his last day as solicitor would be.
“I did not put a termination date on my notice in the event I was needed to stay on to help with something,” he said.
Neiswender has served as the authority’s long-time solicitor and has seen the authority through numerous projects.
“We really appreciate your service to us. Thanks for everything,” Chairman Rick Carfley said.
The authority is now searching for a replacement and will discuss the matter further at a future meeting.