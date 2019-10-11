CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority heard recently that the wastewater treatment plant’s centrifuge should be replaced in the coming weeks.
The plant has been without a plant centrifuge since June when the existing one failed. Since that time it has been relying on rental units to separate the waste solids from the liquids.
The new centrifuge was purchased through the state’s cooperative purchasing program — COSTARS — at a cost of $288,818. Plant Operator Dave Stricek said he expects work to begin Monday to remove the centrifuge that ceased to function and install the new one.
“In one to two weeks, everything should be up and running,” he told the authority.
In a related matter, project Engineer Josh Yohe of CET Engineering, Huntingdon, reported he has been communicating with the state Department of Environmental Protection about the Part II water quality management permit needed for the project.
Yohe said he told DEP that it is a replacement project but DEP did not agree since the capacity is being increased. “I told DEP this centrifuge is as close as we can get to a replacement project given the age of the equipment.”
Authority members approved proceeding with submitting the permit application at a cost of $500.