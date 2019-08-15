CURWENSVILLE — Replacement of a centrifuge at Curwensville Municipal Authority’s treatment plant is turning out to be even costlier than originally projected.
At Tuesday’s meeting, authority members learned the cost for sludge removal, processing with a rental machine and sludge transportation is going to be closer to $100,000 rather than the $20,000 that was originally projected.
Authority Member Tom Carfley said, “How are we going to justify this to our customers. We started with an estimate of $20,000. How is it now up to $100,000? That’s why customers go so crazy when the municipal authority does something. They think we are wasting money. We’re not, but they think we are,” Carfley said.
Plant Manager Dave Stricek said he had hoped to have a date and a firm cost for the replacement centrifuge to be installed at Tuesday’s meeting, but did not receive the information.
At a special meeting June 19, the authority approved developing a plant to replace the centrifuge at the treatment plant that separates waste solids from liquid.
At the special meeting, authority members approved getting an estimate to replace the equipment and contacting local banks to secure a loan. They also approved getting agreements in place with a company to transport sludge and another treatment plant for processing the sludge. The authority closed a loan for $220,000 for the total project and discussed where to secure additional funding to pay the increased costs.